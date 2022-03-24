These are some of the best Airbnb's the Alberta Rockies have to offer

Looking for a little getaway in the prestigious Alberta Rockies but still want to have that homey feel? We’ve rounded up some of the best Airbnb’s you can stay in.
From places fit for just one traveller to hosting the whole family or group of friends (one place has room for 23 guests!!!), here are some Airbnbs scattered throughout the Rockies that offer perfect views and comfort.
Canmore
Mountain view suite
Guest number: Two
Beds: One
Bathrooms: One
Perks: This condo features a stunning mountain view, a well-equipped kitchen, a bright and airy lounge area, and a full bathroom. The building also offers a hot tub and a fitness centre.
Top Floor Mountain Views
Guest number: Five
Beds: Three
Bathrooms: One
Perks: Fully equipped kitchen, mountain view patio with barbecue, fireplace, heated indoor parking, bike storage.
Mountain View Penthouse
Guest number: Six
Beds: Three
Bathrooms: Two
Perks: Relax on the private balcony with a BBQ or cook your own meals in a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The unit also features free WIFI, flat-screen TV with Netflix and Amazon, fireplace, in-suite washer, and drier.
Luxury Mountain View Condo Downtown
Guest number: Eight
Beds: Six
Bathrooms: Two
Perks: Two heated underground parking spots, the three-bedroom condo is located on the second floor, featuring unobscured mountain views from all rooms, two balconies.
Modern Mountain Retreat
Guest number: 20
Beds: Eight
Bathrooms: Three
Perks: Two fully equipped kitchens, gas fireplace, free use of a parks pass, two 55″ TVs with Netflix, a large heated outdoor pool and hot tub. This spot is gorgeous, and we think it’s safe to say it’s one of the best Airbnbs in the Alberta Rockies.
Banff
Banff Mountain Home
Guest number: 11
Beds: Five
Bathrooms: Four
Perks: All bedrooms have their own full bathrooms with showers/tubs, so guests can have their privacy and space when needed. On the ground floor, you will find a spacious kitchen, bar, living and dining room, as well as a bedroom with two queen beds. There’s enough parking for four cars as well.
Cozy Condo with Hot Pools Access
Guest number: Three
Beds: Two
Bathrooms: One
Perks: A beautiful wood-burning fireplace and FREE firewood, free WiFi and underground parking, two breathtaking shared hot pools with mountain views.
Banff Log Cabin
Guest number: Two
Beds: One
Bathrooms: One
Perks: This is a hand-built backcountry cabin nestled in a beautiful neighborhood in Banff. Freshly baked muffins, fruit cocktails, juice, and tea or coffee are delivered to the cabin every morning on a silver tray.
Rocky Mountain Retreat
Guest number: 23
Beds: 13
Bathrooms: 8.5
Perks: The top floor features a unique apartment-style unit with its own living room, bathroom, and kitchenette. On the third floor, there are six bedrooms, two with small sinks as well as four full bathrooms and a reading nook. The main floor has a spectacular living room area with a small bar and TV, a dining room for 16 people, and an enormous chef’s kitchen. There are also laundry facilities and a games room with TV/game consoles as well as a foosball table, dartboard, and arcade. This spot is certainly one of the best Airbnb’s in the Alberta Rockies.
Banff Condo w/EPIC View of Mt. Rundle
Guest number: Six
Beds: Four
Bathrooms: One
Perks: This unit features a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, a gas fireplace, a private balcony with a private BBQ, and free parking.
Jasper
2 Bears Haven
Guest number: Five
Beds: Three
Bathrooms: One
Perks: Main floor, full kitchen with an oven and full-size fridge, walkout balcony from the master bedroom with partial mountain views.
Standing Bear Suite
Guest number: Two
Beds: Two
Bathrooms: One
Perks: Full kitchen, wifi, and a TV. Minutes away from downtown, grocery stores, and more importantly, major trailheads.
Valencia Suite
Guest number: Four
Beds: Three
Bathrooms: One
Perks: Two separate bedrooms, sitting/dining area, private bathroom, and a kitchenette equipped with mini-fridge, microwave, electric kettle, hot plate, toaster, coffee maker, plates, and cutleries.
Bright and spacious 2-bedroom suite
Guest number: Six
Beds: Three
Bathrooms: One
Perks: Tucked away on a quiet residential street, just a 20-minute walk from downtown. This suite has easy access to hiking and bike trails.
Entire residential home
Guest number: Six
Beds: Three
Bathrooms: Two
Perks: Three separate sleeping areas, and two bathrooms; a stunning ensuite, complete with steam shower, and a double sink with shower. A fully equipped kitchen complete with breakfast bar and high-end appliances, spacious living room, and lovely garden complete the space.