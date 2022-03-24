These are some of the best Airbnb's the Alberta Rockies have to offer

Looking for a little getaway in the prestigious Alberta Rockies but still want to have that homey feel? We’ve rounded up some of the best Airbnb’s you can stay in.

From places fit for just one traveller to hosting the whole family or group of friends (one place has room for 23 guests!!!), here are some Airbnbs scattered throughout the Rockies that offer perfect views and comfort.

You might also like: 17 best lakes in Alberta you have to check out (PHOTOS)

Two of Canada's most popular hiking trails are in Alberta

Jasper is opening its first new hotel in nearly 40 years this summer (RENDERINGS)

Canmore

Guest number: Two

Beds: One

Bathrooms: One

Perks: This condo features a stunning mountain view, a well-equipped kitchen, a bright and airy lounge area, and a full bathroom. The building also offers a hot tub and a fitness centre.

Guest number: Five

Beds: Three

Bathrooms: One

Perks: Fully equipped kitchen, mountain view patio with barbecue, fireplace, heated indoor parking, bike storage.

Guest number: Six

Beds: Three

Bathrooms: Two

Perks: Relax on the private balcony with a BBQ or cook your own meals in a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The unit also features free WIFI, flat-screen TV with Netflix and Amazon, fireplace, in-suite washer, and drier.

Guest number: Eight

Beds: Six

Bathrooms: Two

Perks: Two heated underground parking spots, the three-bedroom condo is located on the second floor, featuring unobscured mountain views from all rooms, two balconies.

Guest number: 20

Beds: Eight

Bathrooms: Three

Perks: Two fully equipped kitchens, gas fireplace, free use of a parks pass, two 55″ TVs with Netflix, a large heated outdoor pool and hot tub. This spot is gorgeous, and we think it’s safe to say it’s one of the best Airbnbs in the Alberta Rockies.

Banff

Guest number: 11

Beds: Five

Bathrooms: Four

Perks: All bedrooms have their own full bathrooms with showers/tubs, so guests can have their privacy and space when needed. On the ground floor, you will find a spacious kitchen, bar, living and dining room, as well as a bedroom with two queen beds. There’s enough parking for four cars as well.

Guest number: Three

Beds: Two

Bathrooms: One

Perks: A beautiful wood-burning fireplace and FREE firewood, free WiFi and underground parking, two breathtaking shared hot pools with mountain views.

Guest number: Two

Beds: One

Bathrooms: One

Perks: This is a hand-built backcountry cabin nestled in a beautiful neighborhood in Banff. Freshly baked muffins, fruit cocktails, juice, and tea or coffee are delivered to the cabin every morning on a silver tray.

Guest number: 23

Beds: 13

Bathrooms: 8.5

Perks: The top floor features a unique apartment-style unit with its own living room, bathroom, and kitchenette. On the third floor, there are six bedrooms, two with small sinks as well as four full bathrooms and a reading nook. The main floor has a spectacular living room area with a small bar and TV, a dining room for 16 people, and an enormous chef’s kitchen. There are also laundry facilities and a games room with TV/game consoles as well as a foosball table, dartboard, and arcade. This spot is certainly one of the best Airbnb’s in the Alberta Rockies.

Guest number: Six

Beds: Four

Bathrooms: One

Perks: This unit features a full kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, a gas fireplace, a private balcony with a private BBQ, and free parking.

Jasper

Guest number: Five

Beds: Three

Bathrooms: One

Perks: Main floor, full kitchen with an oven and full-size fridge, walkout balcony from the master bedroom with partial mountain views.

Guest number: Two

Beds: Two

Bathrooms: One

Perks: Full kitchen, wifi, and a TV. Minutes away from downtown, grocery stores, and more importantly, major trailheads.

Guest number: Four

Beds: Three

Bathrooms: One

Perks: Two separate bedrooms, sitting/dining area, private bathroom, and a kitchenette equipped with mini-fridge, microwave, electric kettle, hot plate, toaster, coffee maker, plates, and cutleries.

Guest number: Six

Beds: Three

Bathrooms: One

Perks: Tucked away on a quiet residential street, just a 20-minute walk from downtown. This suite has easy access to hiking and bike trails.

Guest number: Six

Beds: Three

Bathrooms: Two

Perks: Three separate sleeping areas, and two bathrooms; a stunning ensuite, complete with steam shower, and a double sink with shower. A fully equipped kitchen complete with breakfast bar and high-end appliances, spacious living room, and lovely garden complete the space.