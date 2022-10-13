A small Alberta town is one of the top spots in Canada to stay in this fall

It’s certainly a jewel of the Alberta Rockies, and the town of Jasper has just been named one of the top spots in Canada to stay in this fall.

According to Airbnb’s list of the top 10 trending cities in Canada to stay in this fall, the town of just over 4,500 has landed among the ranks of big cities like Quebec City, Kamloops, and Toronto.

Let’s be honest, a trip to the mountains and a wicked amount of fall foliage? That’s a way better view than the skyscrapers of Toronto in the fall.

Airbnb says its list is based on most nights booked this season based on a year-over-year percentage increase in nights booked in fall (September 22 to December 20) from January 1 to June 30, 2022, and the same period in 2021.

Check out the full list of places revealed by Airbnb below: