Vancouver’s air quality is higher than most major Canadian cities, but it’s far from perfect.

An air quality study by HouseFresh illustrates the health risks of pollution by calculating the number of cigarettes people in Canada are indirectly smoking due to poor air quality.

To determine the number of cigarettes people around the world are indirectly smoking due to poor air quality, HouseFresh reviewed data on PM2.5 concentrations in cities worldwide from AQICN.org.

According to the study, Vancouverites are indirectly inhaling the equivalent of 59 cigarettes each year.

As for the rest of the list, many Canadian cities with the worst air pollution are in the Prairie Provinces and Quebec, along the US border.

According to HouseFresh, many cities with the worst air quality are in developing economies in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa. In some of those cities, residents are consuming the equivalent of over 1,000 cigarettes every 12 months.

Of course, you might remember that our air quality can rapidly degrade during wildfire season due to high particulate matter concentrations.

To see the entire report, you can go to HouseFresh.

Will you be getting an air purifier after hearing this?

With files from Daily Hive Staff