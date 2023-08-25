Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story indicated that an air quality advisory had not been issued yet. At 11:08 am on Friday, August 25, authorities issued an air quality advisory.

It’s another hazy August day in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, and as smoke is filling the skies, there is now an official air quality advisory in place.

A special air quality statement is in effect and Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said that “smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility.”

Wildfire smoke concentrations can vary across the different Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley regions due to changes in wind, temperature, and wildfires.

For information on real-time air quality, you can check the Metro Vancouver AirMap. Friday morning, the AirMap showed that the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) showed a moderate risk in Vancouver and a high risk in the Eastern Fraser Valley.

The air quality isn’t expected to improve much in Metro Vancouver over the next 24 hours, according to AirMap.

Vancouver was in the top 10 list of cities with the worst air quality on Friday morning, too, coming in at #7 globally.

How to deal with the smoke

When the air is filled with smoke like this, try running a portable air filter that uses HEPA filtration to remove smoke from the air. You can also opt to spend more time in filtered, air-conditioned spaces.

While during moderate or high risk, the advice to the general public is typically to consider reducing activities outdoors if you have a sore throat from the smoke, the risks are far higher for children, elders, and folks with preexisting conditions. Air pollution can irritate the lungs, cause inflammation, and alter immune function, according to the BCCDC.

But just because the skies look hazy doesn’t mean that anything’s wrong just yet. When you look at the mountains, you’re seeing layers in the atmosphere. What actually matters on a public health level is what people are breathing on the surface. You can check the BCCDC wildfire fact sheets for additional health information, and stay tuned to any air quality updates.