Don’t forget your Air Miles card the next time you’re heading out for your weekly shopping at a wholesale club, picking up a bottle of wine, or ordering groceries online. The rewards program is expanding.

It’s no longer just your regular supermarket — you’ll also be able to rack up twice as many miles at wholesale clubs and at alcohol retailers whenever you pay with your Air Miles credit card effective immediately.

Starting on May 23, you can earn bonus miles on eligible purchases at alcohol retailers across the country, and the company plans to add more categories in the future.

If you’re not a fan of cruising the aisles and prefer to have your groceries delivered, you’ll also be able to earn points, as the program will include Instacart here. That’s in addition to the points you can earn when you order food through DoorDash, HelloFresh, and more.

Air Miles President Shawn Stewart said that the way Canadians shop for everyday essentials and little luxuries is “shifting.”

“Consumers are looking for programs that give them greater flexibility and help them save money, and we’re leading the way with program innovations,” he said.

Last year, Canadians redeemed a total of $73 million on everyday essentials, and by expanding its offerings, Air Miles members can earn more every time they shop. Air Miles also added 55 new brands last year in addition to the over 300 Canadian, global, and online retailers that the company has partnered with.

“With the program changes we’re announcing today, we are giving Canadians better earning power nationally and expect to issue 60% more miles to our credit card holders in this category — without being tied to any one retailer or loyalty program,” said Stewart.

And with the cost of living in Canada right now, who wouldn’t want to redeem those hard-earned points?