For passengers trying to get from Vancouver to Delhi, it’s been a long process and we’re not even including the flight time.

According to social media posts, a flight was first delayed for nearly 15 hours. Then, passengers boarded the plane and sat there for two hours before the flight was cancelled and everyone was kicked off the plane.

YVR told Daily Hive that early on Tuesday morning, Air India flight 186 to Delhi was cancelled due to an aircraft maintenance issue.

“Affected passengers were deplaned and will receive information from their airline in regards to rebooking their flight,” said YVR. Airport staff provided food and refreshments to affected passengers.

Air India told Daily Hive that the flight was cancelled “due to technical reasons.”

“The affected passengers are being accommodated on alternate flights at the earliest. We are committed to causing minimal disruption to the passengers by offering all-around support and sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to them,” said Air India.

In a video posted to TikTok showing some confusion as passengers disembarked the plane, a YVR worker tells the crowd that Air India isn’t flying today and passengers must pick up their bags and go home. Air India will book them on the next flight.

In a tweet about the flight cancellation, a Twitter user called it a “terrible experience” for their parents, who are in their seventies and have physical limitations.

AI 186 from Vancouver behind schedule by 13 hours , after loading passengers at 22:15 and offloaded and cancelled flight at 00:15 hours without any reason . Great service Air india you are truly making Making India proud . #madhavraoscindia #YVR #campbellwilson — Sanjeevv Gulatii (@delhifry) March 14, 2023

