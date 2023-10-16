Toronto-bound Air Canada flight forced to make terrifying emergency landing

A Toronto-bound Air Canada flight recently confirmed all “Friday the 13th” superstitions when it was forced to make an emergency landing due to cabin pressure issues.

On Friday, October 13, Air Canada Boeing 737 Max, operating as AC-990 departed from Mexico City two minutes earlier than scheduled at 12:18 pm CST, and was expected to arrive in Toronto at 7 pm EDT.

The flight was climbing out of Mexico City when the crew reported they had pressurization issues and needed to level off and entered a hold. The flight continued to hold over the city of Tampico in Mexico.

Shortly after, the flight began to climb while in a hold, and climbed from 8,200 to 10,000 feet in two minutes, according to Aviation Source News.

However, the situation continued to escalate after the crew donned their oxygen masks, declared mayday, and initiated an emergency descent just northeast of Mexico City.

Despite all of its issues, the flight was able to land safely at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston at 4:35 pm, about three hours after its departure.

The aircraft remained on the ground in Houston 48 hours after landing, presumably for further inspections and safety checks, given that the narrow-body airliner does have a controversial history.

The Boeing 737 Max airliner was grounded worldwide between March 2019 and December 2020, after 346 people died in two separate crashes, namely Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.

The aircraft suffered a repeated failure in the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) due to a design flaw, which caused the two crashes. Canadian authorities cleared the airliner to return to service on February 1, 2021, subject to design and training changes.