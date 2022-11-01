Air Canada partners with Emirates unlocking new routes to sunny destinations

If you’re looking to escape the cold this winter, you’re in luck.

Air Canada and Emirates have just launched a partnership that will unlock loads of new sunny destinations for Canadians.

The airlines announced what they call their “codeshare cooperation” on Tuesday.

It will allow customers of the carriers to fly to 46 destinations spanning North and South America, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and South Asia.

We are launching our codeshare with @emirates, giving both our customers seamless connectivity to 46 markets spanning 3 continents, including to destinations across the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Indian subcontinent. More: https://t.co/Cgyh8PJsdo pic.twitter.com/dwwf86Toc7 — Air Canada (@AirCanada) November 1, 2022

“This exciting new partnership with Emirates will allow Air Canada to meaningfully broaden the choice of flight options for our customers,” said Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau in a statement.

“It will create easier connections between Canada and destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Southeast Asia and the Indian subcontinent.”

Starting today, codeshare tickets are on sale for 35 destinations for trips beginning December 1. The other 11 will be added pending final regulatory approval, according to Air Canada.

So where exactly will this codeshare partnership take you?

Air Canada says it will place its code on routes operated by Emirates from its hub in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This expands the airline’s reach across South Asia, unlocking more destinations like Colombo, Dhaka, Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore.

It’ll also give easy access to Southeast Asian routes including Bangkok, Hanoi, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur, and Singapore; Middle Eastern cities Jeddah and Muscat; as well as destinations in Africa, like Addis Ababa and Dar Es Salaam.

Emirates customers will be able to book codeshare flights to and from Canadian destinations beyond Toronto, including Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, and Vancouver.

The partnership will also introduce a frequent flyer offering, allowing members of Aeroplan and Skywards to earn and redeem points on flights operated by Emirates and Air Canada, respectively.

Tickets are available via the airlines’ websites here and here.