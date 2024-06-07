Shocking videos show Air Canada Boeing jet leave Toronto airport spitting flames

In multiple jaw-dropping videos shared on social media this week, a Paris-bound Air Canada flight is shown catching on fire as it returned to Pearson Airport after experiencing engine issues.

The videos, which were captured from multiple angles around the travel hub, show sparks flickering underneath the aircraft. The Boeing 777-200LR (twin-jet), was performing flight AC872 to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport and took off on Wednesday at 8:46 pm.

Air Canada Plane Spotted On Fire While Leaving Toronto Pearson Airport!😳🔥✈️🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/42iElf2hvR — 6ixDripTV (@6ixdrip) June 7, 2024

According to a reconstruction video posted by aviation YouTube channel You can see ATC, air traffic controllers reportedly informed the flight’s pilot of the issue after another plane spotted flames coming from the aircraft.

“Air Canada 872, you got a lot of fire… I’m not sure where it’s coming from,” air traffic control said. “Air Canada 872, looks like the number two engine, sir. Just let me know what you need to do.”

❗❗❗05-JUN-2024❗❗❗

“You got a lot of fire”. Air Canada Boeing 777 returns to Toronto Airport. Real ATC

Full video: https://t.co/RW0F4vPSil pic.twitter.com/fOOuKvXEkY — YOU CAN SEE ATC (@RealATCComms) June 6, 2024

In response, the pilot of the aircraft declared PAN-PAN, a term used in radiotelephone communications to signify that there is an urgency on board a boat, ship, aircraft, or other vehicle.

Superb work by the pilots and their air traffic controllers, dealing with a backfiring engine on takeoff. Heavy plane full of fuel, low cloud thunderstorms, repeated compressor stalls. Calm, competent, professional – well done!

Details: https://t.co/VaJeEdpzcn @AirCanada pic.twitter.com/7aOHyFsR29 — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) June 7, 2024

The term is most often used when there is a state of urgency but not in cases when there is an immediate danger to a person’s life.

“PAN-PAN, PAN-PAN, PAN-PAN, Air Canada 872, we’ve had to reduce engine power on the right-hand side,” the pilot says.

#WATCH: Footage of Air Canada Boeing flight 777 catching fire before turning back due to ‘engine issue’ yesterday. pic.twitter.com/BA1s0ts4pS — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) June 7, 2024

Despite experiencing the alarming issues, the aircraft landed back at Pearson Airport without further incident. Fire emergency vehicles met the aircraft on the runway, and despite there being 389 passengers onboard, no injuries were reported.

Following the incident, Air Canada said the aircraft would be taken out of service for thorough evaluation, and affected passengers were rescheduled on a flight that took off early Thursday morning.