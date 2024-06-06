Air Canada flight with 389 passengers forced to land back at Toronto airport after takeoff

A routine Air Canada flight from Toronto to Paris was forced to return to Pearson Airport on Wednesday evening after the aircraft began experiencing engine issues just a few minutes after takeoff.

According to flight tracking data website Flight Aware, the aircraft, a Boeing 777-200LR (twin-jet), was performing flight AC872 and took off from Pearson Airport at 8:46 pm.

Shortly after departure, the flight crew reported an engine issue, which cut the flight’s journey short and ultimately forced it back to Pearson Airport.

Flight radar shows the aircraft looping above Toronto before heading back to the airport. Air Canada says the aircraft was immediately inspected by airport response vehicles after landing.

Thankfully, the aircraft was able to taxi back to the gate on its own, and despite there being 389 passengers onboard, no injuries were reported.

As a result of the issue, the airline says the aircraft will be taken out of service for thorough evaluation. Affected passengers were rescheduled on a flight that took off early Thursday at 1:32 am and landed at Charles de Gaulle Airport at 2:38 pm local time.

This isn’t the first time an Air Canada flight was forced to return to Pearson Airport shortly after takeoff in recent weeks.

Air Canada flight lands back at Toronto airport after mid-flight engine issue https://t.co/oMQYkjCvNL — blogTO (@blogTO) May 29, 2024

On May 27, a flight bound for New Delhi, India — also coincidentally serviced by a Boeing 777-200LR (twin-jet) — was forced to land back in Toronto less than two hours after takeoff due to engine issues.