Advance voting is open across Canada this weekend

This weekend, you can cast your ballot in the 2021 Canadian Federal Election early between your brunch and shopping plans.

Elections Canada opened advance voting on Friday, September 10 and it will stay open until Monday, September 13. You can go vote between 9 am and 9 pm on those days.

You can go vote at your assigned polling place, which you can find on the back of your voter information card or at Elections Canada. Be sure to bring your ID and proof of address with you.

This election season, expect to see health and safety measures at all polling places including hand sanitizer, physical distancing, and masks.

Elections Canada asks voters to wear a mask when they go to cast their ballot, even if it’s not required by your local regulations.

Any elector who does not want to wear a mask, is self-isolating, has COVID-19 symptoms, or was in contact with a confirmed case should vote by mail. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is September 14 by 6 pm.

“For months, we have been working with public health authorities to deliver a safe in-person voting experience for Canadians,” says Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault.

“I encourage electors to make a plan and choose the voting option that best suits them, knowing that there are many safe ways to cast a ballot in this election.”

The official election day for the 2021 Canadian Federal Election is on Monday, September 20.