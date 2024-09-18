Legendary NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is leaving ESPN

Longtime ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski is leaving his post and returning to his roots.

In a heartfelt letter posted to X on Wednesday, Wojnarowski announced his departure from the network.

“I grew up the son of a factory worker two miles from ESPN’s campus and only ever dreamed of making a living as a sportswriter,” he shared, reflecting on his journey.

The 55-year-old, who joined ESPN in 2017 after successful stints with Yahoo! Sports and The Record of Bergen County, said the time has come for him to leave sports journalism.

“This craft transformed my life, but I’ve decided to retire from ESPN and the news industry. I understand the commitment required in my role and it’s an investment that I’m no longer driven to make,” he explained. “I leave with overwhelming gratitude for countless mentors, colleagues, subjects, and stories.”

As per Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, Wojnarowski reportedly said no to an offer worth $20 million.

NEWS: Woj bomb!! Woj is walking away from around $20M. More on the Athletic soon. https://t.co/lvqPb9VVpy — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) September 18, 2024

In addition to the news of his departure, ESPN announced that the Bristol, Connecticut native, famous for his “Woj bombs,” has accepted a new position as general manager of the men’s basketball team at his alma mater, St. Bonaventure University.

“It is a thrill of a lifetime to be able to return to a university and community that I love in a role of service to our student-athletes, coaches and institution,” Wojnarowski told ESPN. “I am hopeful that I can bring value in a lot of areas to our basketball program and open doors for our young men’s futures in ways both professionally and personally.”