As expected, tickets for Adele’s Las Vegas residency were snatched up quickly, and some of the resale prices for the singer’s live performances are not going easy on anyone.

Unsurprisingly, presales sold out within minutes, and tickets were quick to pop up on resale services like StubHub and SeatGeek.

The prices are staggering, ranging from US$1,200 to $53,000.

One set of tickets on Seat Geek for her January 29, 2022 show are currently up for grabs for a wicked US$53,771, which works out to CAD$68,351. Oh, and that’s just for one ticket, bringing the total for the pair to a jaw-dropping CAD$136,702.

I guess that’s the price to pay for some of the best seats in the house?

Over on StubHub, prices are sky high too, with a pair of tickets for Adele’s March 19, 2022 show listed at US$48,150 each. Converted to Canadian, it works out to CAD$61,205.

Of course, re-sellers can decide to sell their seats at whatever price they want. It’s completely up to fans whether or not to spend the money.

Prices will likely drop as the residency approaches, but if you are in the market to see Adele grace the stage in Las Vegas, it’s likely going to cost a pretty penny.

Adele fans were given first dibs on the shows through a special TicketMaster-verified fan program before a general presale was held on Tuesday.

Given the limited number of tickets, a general sale may not even be held for the shows.

Adele’s residency will run from January 21 to April 16, 2022, at Caesars Palace.