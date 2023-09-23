6 active and outdoorsy date ideas in and around Vancouver

Tired of the same old dinner-and-drinks style dates?

Why sit at a table to deepen a connection when you could be outside in the mountainous paradise that is Vancouver?

It’s time to take advantage of that beautiful-vista-dopamine-hit or use those exercise endorphins to make your next date one for the books.

Do a hike together

Whether you’re a trail expert or just getting into it, Vancouver has plenty of beginner-friendly trails, intermediate hikes, and even gruelling but bucket-list-worthy treks. Choose how much time you want to spend together, and lace up those trail shoes!

Go crabbing

This one requires a little bit of preparation, including buying a crab trap and getting your licence, but it’s a great way to spend some time in the sun and even catch a very affordable dinner.

Hit up a yoga class in the park

The Mat Collective hosts great outdoor yoga classes all summer long in a variety of outdoor spaces around Vancouver, and sometimes other organizations and companies host free yoga events, too.

Rent kayaks and eat Honey Doughnuts

Deep Cove is such a magical place with its mountain views and picturesque ocean inlet. Take advantage by renting kayaks and savouring delicious baked goods from Honey’s afterwards. Bonus: you could even see some adorable seals.

Try a new bike route

Whether it’s a new section of the seawall or a longer ride out to Lighthouse Park or Steveston, hopping on your bike is a great way to spend quality time together. It gets extra enjoyable if you pack a picnic in your pannier (or make it a brewery crawl bike ride, that works too).

Try a boxing class

Trying something new together is a great way to connect, and Vancouver boasts tons of high-class workouts — many of which offer cheap or free trials for first-timers. Rumble Boxing, for example, lets everyone try one class for free.