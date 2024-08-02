Accessible bathroom stranger sexual assault under investigation in Surrey

Surrey RCMP says a woman was sexually assaulted by a stranger when she tried to use an accessible bathroom in a local community centre this week.

The woman reported entering a single-occupancy bathroom at Grandview Heights Aquatic Centre and being confronted by a man she didn’t know.

The man allegedly assaulted and groped her before she was able to flee and get help.

“The brazen nature of this incident is extremely concerning,” Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha said in a news release.

Now, the force is asking anyone who was at the community centre on July 31 between 7 and 9 am to come forward if they have information.

“If you were in the community centre and may have seen or heard something suspicious, we urge you to call the Surrey RCMP,” Sangha said.

Police describe the suspect as a white man of medium build who was wearing a grey shirt, black shorts, and black hat. The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken over the case and is continuing to gather security footage for the investigation.