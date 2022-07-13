Mike Klassen to run for Vancouver City Council under ABC party

Ken Sim’s ABC Vancouver party has named Mike Klassen as its seventh candidate to fill a Vancouver city councillor seat in the upcoming civic election.

Klassen has served as the vice president of public affairs for the BC Care Providers Association since 2016, but he is also known to be an outspoken civic politics commentator.

Up until a decade ago, he ran the City Caucus blog, which provided some colour on Vancouver’s civic politics, and is perhaps best known for its popular free events guide during the 2010 Olympics.

“I’ve spent my whole life working to make our city a better place,” said Klassen in a statement. “I’m excited to be running with a team that will bring leadership back to City Hall and focus on building a better future for our city.

“We need to elect councillors that can deliver. Whether it’s getting housing built or showcasing our city to the world, I bring a track record of getting things done. We have big challenges ahead of us but by working together, we can, and will, be excited about the future of our city once again.”

This is not Klassen’s first bid to become a Vancouver city councillor. In the 2011 civic election, under the Non Partisan Association, he won 47,869 votes — coming just 779 votes behind Green Party Councillor Adriane Carr.

Other Vancouver City Council candidates running under the ABC Vancouver banner include former journalist Peter Meiszner, former Vancouver Police Department constable and spokesperson Brian Montague, operations engineer Lenny Zhou, and incumbent city councillors Rebecca Bligh, Lisa Dominato, and Sarah Kirby-Yung.

Sim, who lost his mayoral bid to Kennedy Stewart in the 2018 civic election by only 957 votes, is the party’s mayoral candidate.

Voters in Vancouver will head to the polls on October 15, 2022.