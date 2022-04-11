Three Vancouver city councillors who currently sit as independents have joined a new political party for the upcoming 2022 municipal election.

The A Better City Party, created by mayoral candidate Ken Sim, publicly welcomed Lisa Dominato, Sarah Kirby-Yung, and Rebecca Blight on Monday.

They made the announcement on former MLA Jas Johal’s radio show Monday afternoon and tweeted the news shortly after.

I’m proud to welcome @sarahkirby_yung, @LisaDominato and @rebeccaleebligh to the ABC Vancouver team. They’ve done great work for the residents of Vancouver over the last four years. I’m excited for us to work together to tackle the big challenges facing our city. #vanpoli #abc123 pic.twitter.com/9R4Cnt7vpU — Ken Sim (@kensimcity) April 11, 2022

“I’m proud to welcome [them] to the ABC Vancouver team,” Sim said. “They’ve done great work for the residents of Vancouver over the last four years. I’m excited for us to work together to tackle the big challenges facing our city.”

Sim has declared he’ll run for mayor in the October 2022 city election. He’s not currently a city councillor, but he used to be a member of the Non-Partisan Association. That party was considered centre-right, but several councillors left it after a string of controversies.

Dominato and Kirby-Yung are former NPA members as well.

Sim announced his new party last year and has said if elected he’ll create a government that’s sustainable, service-focused, and inclusive. Professionally, he comes from a business background and is the founder of bagel chain Rosemary Rocksalt and Nurse Next Door Home Care Services.