Abbotsford Costco closed after collision knocks out area's electricity

Megan Devlin
|
Jul 2 2024, 7:43 pm
ZikG/Shutterstock | BC Hydro

A power outage in Abbotsford on Tuesday afternoon is making life difficult for many people in the Fraser Valley, including those trying to do some grocery shopping at Costco.

The popular food retailer was closed because of the power outage, a store employee confirmed to Daily Hive.

BC Hydro’s outage map shows a power cut due to a motor vehicle incident encompassing the area where the Sumas Costco is. More than 600 customers are affected by the outage, which began just after 11:30 am.

The collision damaged hydro poles, and the Abbotsford Police Department closed roads in the area to allow repairs.

It’s not yet known when power in the area will come back.

