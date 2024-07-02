Abbotsford Costco closed after collision knocks out area's electricity

A power outage in Abbotsford on Tuesday afternoon is making life difficult for many people in the Fraser Valley, including those trying to do some grocery shopping at Costco.

The popular food retailer was closed because of the power outage, a store employee confirmed to Daily Hive.

BC Hydro’s outage map shows a power cut due to a motor vehicle incident encompassing the area where the Sumas Costco is. More than 600 customers are affected by the outage, which began just after 11:30 am.

The collision damaged hydro poles, and the Abbotsford Police Department closed roads in the area to allow repairs.

Due to hydro pole repairs following a motor vehicle collision, Vye Rd between Riverside Rd and Sumas Way will be temporarily closed in all directions. Repair crews are at the scene. Please avoid the area to prevent traffic congestion. pic.twitter.com/U0YiDMRU1C — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) July 2, 2024

It’s not yet known when power in the area will come back.