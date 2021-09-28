Abbotsford school shuts down partial in-person learning after spike in COVID-19 cases

Another school in the Lower Mainland has opted to shut down in-person learning after the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the school community.

Abbotsford Christian School is located in the Fraser Valley and has three campuses for preschool to Grade 12 learning. They have 1,250 students.

The school announced on Monday that they would be closing in-class instruction for grades K-6. The closure would begin on September 28 and last until October 1. Affected students will transition to remote learning in the meantime.

“This decision was not made lightly,” said Julius Siebenga, executive director of ACS, “but was made in response to a number of COVID-19 cases and close contacts across these grade levels.”

Siebenga added that the decision was made alongside Fraser Health and the FISA Rapid Response Team, adding that the closure will “help break the circuit of the virus that is moving through [the] school community.”

ACS’ closure comes just one week after Promontory Heights Elementary School in Chilliwack announced a full closure for in-person learning.

Additionally, BC health officials were expected to share details around a new notification system last week for when COVID-19 cases and outbreaks occur within schools.

Full details have yet to be shared, but Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give an update on COVID-19 in BC on Tuesday afternoon.