Driver of an abandoned vehicle in Stanley Park has some explaining to do (PHOTOS)

A terrible parking job at Stanley Park has Vancouver Police officers scratching their heads.

“The things you see at work,” a tweet reads from the VPD Traffic Unit as it shared images of an abandoned vehicle at Stanley Park.

In one photo, the car is seen covered in frost and appears to be parked near a trail. Meanwhile, the second photo shows just how far into the park the driver decided to leave their car.

The things you see at work. Like a car that missed the parking lot for the Hollow Tree in Stanley Park by 90 metres. The driver failed to stick around but we will be following up with the registered owner for an explanation and to tell them where they can find their car now. pic.twitter.com/EelKslwdj9 — VPD Traffic Section (@VPDTrafficUnit) January 31, 2023

According to the VPD, the driver was about 90 metres away from the parking lot for the Hollow Tree. Which is why police say they are going to need a real explanation.

“The driver failed to stick around but we will be following up with the registered owner,” police said in its tweet, adding they’ll also be telling the owner “where they can find their car now.”