Graffiti-covered abandoned house in Horseshoe Bay goes up in flames

An iconic abandoned house in Horseshoe Bay caught on fire Thursday night, and a firefighting boat had to be dispatched from Vancouver to douse the flames.

The graffiti-covered home on Tyee Point was seen on fire around 11 pm by a BC Ferries passenger, who made a 911 call.

Three fire engines and an off-roading wildfire-fighting vehicle responded to the scene, but the steep slopes surrounding the home and darkness made fighting the fire difficult. Crews asked for assistance from Vancouver Fire Rescue, and a boat was dispatched to battle the blaze from the water.

. Our @VanFireRescue @IAFF18 fire boat crew has been working hard all night with our colleagues @DWVFirefighters #WestVancouver Fire for an abandoned house on fire in #HorseshoeBay pic.twitter.com/5MroqdIED8 — Karen Fry (@Karen_Fry) September 22, 2023

Crews pumped water from the ocean to knock down the fire, and an ambulance crew stood at the ready in case of any injured firefighters.

As of this morning, the fire is under control. Emergency crews searched the premises but couldn’t find any occupants. No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.