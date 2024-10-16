Aatu Räty sent down as Canucks search for answers

Aatu Räty’s run with the Vancouver Canucks is done after just three games.

At least for now.

The 21-year-old centre was a surprise addition to the Canucks’ opening-night lineup, making the team over winger Arshdeep Bains. One week later, Bains is in the NHL and Räty is headed to Abbotsford, after the Canucks demoted the 6-foot-2 Finn.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that F Aatu Räty has been assigned to Abbotsford (AHL). — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 16, 2024

Räty notched an assist on opening night, but has been held without a point in the last two games. He was put in a position to succeed in each game, playing in a third-line role with Nils Höglander and Conor Garland.

Räty’s ice time was limited though, indicating that he hadn’t fully gained the confidence of head coach Rick Tocchet. He played 8:46 on opening night, 10:22 against Philadelphia, and 9:56 in Tampa.

The Räty demotion will make room for defenceman Erik Brannstrom, who the Canucks are reportedly calling up after an impressive start in Abbotsford.

It should also pave the way for Pius Suter to return to the centre-ice position, after skating on the wing thus far.

Needless to say, the Canucks are scrambling a bit after a winless three-game start to the season. They face the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Thursday, before stops in Philadelphia and Chicago to complete a four-game road trip.

The good news is the Canucks picked up points against Calgary and Philadelphia by virtue of pushing those games beyond regulation time. They’re also in good company, as they’re ahead of the Edmonton Oilers (1-3-0), Nashville Predators (0-3-0), and Colorado Avalanche (0-3-0) in the standings.