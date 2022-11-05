Aaron Carter has reportedly died at just 34 years old

Aaron Carter has died, multiple outlets reported, on Saturday, November 5.

The “I Want Candy” singer and famous little brother to Nick Carter from The Backstreet boys was just 34 years old.

According to TMZ, sources confirmed that Carter was found dead in the bathtub at his home and that law enforcement officers were outside his residence.

Hollywood Reporter confirmed that no cause of death had been ascertained yet, but also reported that he was found in his home in Lancaster, California.



If you’re a millennial, then Aaron Carter was likely a big part of your childhood.

Aaron Carter’s self-titled debut studio album first came out in December 1997 and was filled with bops like “Crush on You.”

According to his Instagram bio, he was set to have a new album come out soon.

Carter leaves behind a young son, Princeton Lyrik Carter.

In the past, Carter has publically opened up about his history with addiction and substance abuse, appearing on the show The Drs in 2019.

More to come…