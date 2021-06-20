A look inside: An Okanagan Valley estate up for auction

You can live in a sprawling Okanagan Valley estate — if you’re the highest bidder.

The home at 133 Ravine Drive is being auctioned off by Concierge Auctions, in cooperation with Engel & Völkers Okanagan.

Although it’s currently listed for $12.999 million, there is no expected opening bid on the property. It will sell to the highest bidder when the auction opens on June 23.

The 14,956 square-foot estate is perched high above two pristine lakes in the Okanagan Valley — BC’s award-winning wine growing region.

Terraced rows of Russian Sage, lush gardens, and a mini orchard surround the spacious home.

An entertainer’s paradise, it can accommodate a dinner party of 45 guests and has parking for 20 cars, in addition to the attached triple garage with a heated floor.

Featuring five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, the property can be outfitted with luxury furniture upon request.

World-class finishes include double-height windows which bathe the principal rooms in natural light and offer sweeping views of the rolling hills, mountains, and lakes below.

Sublime craftsmanship and luxury materials are found throughout the home, including Swarovski crystal fixtures and handcrafted antique palace doors from India.

The double-height grand stone fireplace is the ideal spot to curl up with a cup of hot cocoa and enjoy the sunset.

The outdoor pool and hot tub are perfectly positioned to maximize the 180-degree, south-facing views.

The home also includes a wine cellar, media room, and finished basement.

A separate Scottish bothy, or carriage house, features its own kitchen, bathroom, seating area, and fireplace.

Check out the full listing and 3D tour here, and get your bids ready.