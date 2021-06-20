A look inside: $13.9 prestigious First Shaughnessy estate

Have you ever dreamed of living on an historic estate?

If you’ve got $13,988,000 laying around, Angell Hasman & Associates Realty can make your dreams come true.

The house at 1188 Wolfe Avenue is located on a private o.8-acre estate within the prestigious First Shaughnessy neighbourhood.

Built in 1911, the home has been lovingly restored to emphasize its heritage features, including handcrafted oak and mahogany wainscoting, moldings, and paneling.

Beyond the gated circular driveway and manicured gardens. the home’s exterior features an extensive use of marble and granite.

The estate gives the impression that you’ve been “transported to your own private enclave,” realtor Peter Joudaki tells Daily Hive.

A traditional living room, dining room, and staircase greet you as you – and your astonished guests – enter the grand foyer. The main floor walks out to a garden and poolside terrace.

“[The] sprawling estate offers the best of indoor and outdoor living,” Joudaki said.

There are eight bedrooms and nine bathrooms within the home’s 9,280 square-feet of living space.

Just minutes away from downtown Vancouver and the shops of South Granville, the estate is conveniently located and offers wonderful city views.

“Very seldom do you have an opportunity to purchase a property with such historical significance and scale,” Joudaki said.

Potential buyers and curious browsers alike can find the full listing here, and check out a full walkthrough of the home below.