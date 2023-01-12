The small lot at the northwest corner of the intersection of Main Street and Milross Avenue on the eastern edge of Northeast False Creek is set to be finally developed, after being left vacant since the mid-2000s.

A new development permit application submitted by local developer Amacon and design firm Checkwitch Poiron Architects seeks to construct a new 70 ft tall, six-storey, mixed-use building at 989 Main Street, which is to the south of The Cobalt.

The ground level will be used as a single retail/restaurant unit, the second level will be dedicated to artist studios, and the upper four levels will provide 32 market rental homes. The first two levels with concrete construction will provide a platform for wood frame construction for the upper levels.

The total floor area is established at about 33,000 sq ft, providing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is five times larger than the lot size.

Just three vehicle parking stalls will be situated in the laneway at ground level. The location is just two blocks north of SkyTrain Main Street-Science World Station, and adjacent to bus stops served by several frequent bus routes.

The proponents are asking the municipal government to grant their project a relaxation on the area’s low-elevation flood construction requirement, which requires the ground level of new buildings to be built at an elevation of 4.6 metres. They are asking to instead meet the typical four-metre ground elevation standard, which would enable a better neighbourhood fit, and allow the retail to be at the same level as the public sidewalk.

Just to the east within the False Creek Flats, the new St. Paul’s Hospital building, currently under construction, will be built at a higher elevation upon the municipal government’s request as a condition of design approval to mitigate rising sea levels.