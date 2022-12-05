One of Vancouver’s favourite music venues is reopening this month after a five-year closure for renovations.

The Cobalt opens doors again on Friday, December 16 after it was required to close back in 2018 for seismic upgrades. Located at Main and Prior streets next to Boxcar Social and Pizzeria Farina, it was a staple for nightlife on the border of Mount Pleasant and Chinatown.

“The hope was always to reopen, but it was up to the landlords to do the work in order to get the room up to code,” a spokesperson told Daily Hive. “This didn’t become a reality until a few months ago when the building changed hands and the work was finally complete.”

The building was recently sold to RBI construction, which completed upgrades the make the space earthquake-safe — which was why the City of Vancouver ordered it closed five years ago.

The venue has a capacity of 250 people, and will soon get back to hosting its Monday night karaoke parties and weekly live art nights.

For its big welcome-back bash on December 16, it’s welcoming headliner Vicious Cycles to the stage alongside Little Destroyer and Rempel & the Rousers. Janky Bungag and Peter Press Lee are also playing Saturday, and GDBC and SUUNS are lined up for the new year.

The venue has a new ownership and management group, and details about it will be announced in the next few weeks. Promoters with the venue are also working to confirm shows for the months to come.

People on social media are already welcoming The Cobalt’s return, with one Instagram user calling it a “Christmas f*cking Miracle.”