Former Vancouver addictions treatment facility to be redeveloped into housing

The shuttered Salvation Army Homestead in South Vancouver could be redeveloped into a mix of condominiums and secured purpose-built rental housing.

The 1987-built facility for treating women with substance addictions at 975 West 57th Avenue — located near the northeast corner of the intersection of Oak Street and West 57th Avenue — closed in 2015 and has been vacant ever since.

The site is immediately west of Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School.

After undergoing the pre-inquiry process about two years ago, Tria Developments has submitted a new rezoning application calling for a redevelopment with a 19-storey condominium tower on the east side of the lot and a six-storey rental housing building fronting Oak Street on the west side of the lot.

The proposal calls for a total of 190 homes, including 143 strata condominium units and 47 secured purpose-built market rental units. The unit size mix is 110 one-bedroom units, 41 two-bedroom units, and 19 three-bedroom units.

In addition to the residential uses, there will be a childcare facility for up to 37 kids.

Three underground levels will contain 198 vehicle parking stalls and 374 bike parking spaces.

The total building floor area will reach 164,000 sq ft, representing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is just over three times larger than the size of the 54,000 sq ft lot. GBL Architects is the design firm.

This former treatment facility site is deemed as a “Unique Site” within the City’s Cambie Corridor Plan, where higher density on larger development sites can be considered for public benefits. Other properties adjacent to the former facility also carry such a classification, with a 19-storey tower and other mid-rise residential structures also proposed for the large lot immediately to the east.

The municipal government is planning a new east-west public street on the north side of the property, as an east-west extension of West 55th Avenue between Oak Street and Laurel Street.

About one block to the east, thousands of homes will be built as part of the Langara Gardens and Pearson Dogwood redevelopments.