First phase of Oakridge Transit Centre redevelopment moves forward

The vacant surface parking lot previously used as TransLink’s trolley bus depot in Vancouver’s Oakridge area is one big step closer to being a major construction site.

A development permit application has been submitted by Grosvenor to redevelop the first phase of Mayfair West, which is the new name of the redevelopment project for Oakridge Transit Centre. The name is inspired by Grosvenor’s Mayfair neighbourhood in London, UK.

“We are excited to be one step closer to bringing this significant development forward,” said Marc Josephson, Senior Vice President for Development with Grosvenor, in a statement. “This area of the city is rapidly transforming, and this is one of those rare, blank-canvas sites where we can create a special community from scratch.”

The first phase will be a parcel on the southwest corner of the 14-acre site — fronting West 41st Avenue and closest to the Petro-Canada gas station at the intersection with Oak Street.

It will encompass two of the redevelopment’s tallest towers reaching 20 storeys and 23 storeys, containing a total of 460 homes — a mix of condominiums, market rental housing, and below-market rental housing.

There would also be a large pedestrian thoroughfare and a public plaza serving as the main entrance into the neighbourhood-sized redevelopment, along with community-serving retail/restaurant uses.

“Combined with the site’s transit-oriented location and the impressive community, park, and retail amenities both existing and underway, we believe Mayfair West is positioned to become a highly sought-after community in Vancouver,” continued Josephson.

Upon full buildout in about 10 years, there will be 17 buildings between four and 26 storeys, with a combined total of 1,600 homes, including 330 social housing units and 45 moderate-income rental housing units. There will also be a childcare facility for up to 69 kids and a two-acre public park.

Toronto-based Hariri Pontarini Architects and Arcadis (previously known as IBI Group) are leading the design of the redevelopment’s first phase, which is based on the site-wide master plan approved by the City, designed by James Cheng Architects.

Modern Green Canada was initially the lead developer for the redevelopment after buying the property from TransLink for $440 million in 2016.

City Council approved Modern Green’s policy master plan in 2015 and then the rezoning application with added housing in 2020.

In June 2022, Grosvenor became the primary developer for the project in partnership with Modern Green and Transca.

Mayfair West is adjacent to the future Jewish Community Centre of Greater Vancouver redevelopment and within close proximity to SkyTrain Oakridge-41st Avenue Station and bus stops for the R4 RapidBus and other frequent bus routes.