New office and industrial building coming to Terminal Avenue in Vancouver

Kenneth Chan
Feb 14 2024, 8:42 pm
Artistic rendering of 851-865 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver. (TKA+D Architecture and Design)

A 66-year-old warehouse building prominently located on Terminal Avenue in Vancouver’s False Creek Flats is set to be redeveloped into vertical industrial uses.

Development manager Alliance Partners and TKA+D Architecture and Design have submitted a new development permit application to build a seven-storey, mixed-use building at 851-865 Terminal Avenue, which is immediately northwest of Home Depot and adjacent to SkyTrain Expo Line’s elevated guideway.

There would be about 206,000 sq ft of total building space, including wholesale, retail, and creative industrial uses on the ground and second levels, wholesale uses on the third level, creative industrial uses on levels four to five, and office uses on levels six to seven.

Site of 851-865 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver. (Google Maps)

Existing condition:

Site of 851-865 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver. (Google Maps)

Future condition:

Artistic rendering of 851-865 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver. (TKA+D Architecture and Design)

Artistic rendering of 851-865 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver. (TKA+D Architecture and Design)

Overall, the building would contain 62,500 sq ft of creative industrial uses, 53,500 sq ft of office uses, 76,800 sq ft of wholesale uses, and 13,300 sq ft of retail uses.

According to the application, the proponents’ market research has indicated that the likely industrial tenants would be smaller.

Three underground levels would contain 267 vehicle parking stalls.

The building is organized as two volumes, with the lower levels above ground connected by an enclosed skybridge, and the upper levels being partial floor plates within the break between the structure. The ground level is open as part of a mid-block pedestrian connection — an extension of the plaza fronting Terminal Avenue.

Artistic rendering of 851-865 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver. (TKA+D Architecture and Design)

Artistic rendering of 851-865 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver. (TKA+D Architecture and Design)

Artistic rendering of 851-865 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver. (TKA+D Architecture and Design)

Artistic rendering of 851-865 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver. (TKA+D Architecture and Design)

Artistic rendering of 851-865 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver. (TKA+D Architecture and Design)

Currently, the existing building on the site is occupied by Sid Dickens. Records show the property changed hands in a deal worth $24 million in May 2022.

The site is immediately south of AbCellera’s future Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) facility at 900 Evans Avenue, which is currently under construction and expected to reach completion in 2025.

It is also immediately west of a City-owned former warehouse building at 875 Terminal Avenue, which was previously a maintenance facility for the Vancouver Trolley Company and is currently used as a temporary homeless shelter. In late 2023, Vancouver’s first tiny home shelter structures reached completion and opened on the parking lot. The application suggests the City-owned property could be redeveloped in the future.

Construction progress on AbCellera’s Good Manufacturing Practices on 900 Evans Avenue, Vancouver, with the existing buildings at 851-865 Terminal Avenue and 875 Terminal Avenue and the tiny homes shelters also depicted in the foreground. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

