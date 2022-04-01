236,000 sq ft lab and office building proposed near Main Street SkyTrain

Low Tide Properties, the real estate arm of Lululemon founder Chip Wilson, has submitted a new development permit application to build a 148-ft-tall, eight-storey, mixed-use commercial building in the False Creek Flats of Vancouver.

The application for 1628 Station Street — near the western end of the CN Rail Vancouver main yard — calls for an infill development on a vacant lot.

The site is roughly a 10-minute walk south from SkyTrain Main Street-Science World Station.

The proposal, designed by local architectural firm Musson Cattell Mackey Partnership, calls for 236,000 sq ft of total floor area, including 105,000 sq ft of general office space, 102,000 sq ft of laboratory space, and 5,000 sq ft of ground-level retail space. An outdoor amenity space for building workers will be provided on the rooftop.

“The building structure responds to the dual uses of laboratory and office, each with its own planning modules, structural requirements and core to wall depths. This is achieved by averaging the required front and side yard setbacks at different building heights and creating a continuous vertical expression of the building form,” reads the application.

“Louvre pattern is integrated with the massing and visualizes a transition between the opposite corners. Main entrance is pulled out toward Scotia St and is emphasized with a canopy.”

Three underground levels will contain 338 vehicle parking stalls and 136 secured bike parking spaces.

Nearly a decade ago, there was an unsuccessful proposal to develop the vacant lot into Block Data Centre — a state-of-the-art Tier III data centre. The four-storey, 106,000 sq ft building would have been Vancouver’s only design-built data centre, with up to 540 computer racks per floor.

The 2001-built, five-storey building at 1618 Station Street immediately to the west of the development site is also owned by Low Tide Properties. The Ferguson, the name of the existing building, contains about 79,000 sq ft of total floor area, including 47,000 sq ft of laboratory space and 32,000 sq ft of general office space. Biotechnology company Stemcell technologies is the anchor tenant.