20 apartment buildings with over 3,200 homes coming to Newton in Surrey

A 36-acre site in Surrey’s Newton area, currently used as a residential trailer park, is set to be redeveloped into a low-rise apartment neighbourhood with enough homes for as many as 10,000 people.

This is a major redevelopment of the property at 7790-7850 King George Boulevard at the northeast corner of the intersection of King George Boulevard and 76 Avenue — immediately north of the Real Canadian Superstore. This is considered a transit-oriented development, with the site directly served by TransLink’s R1 RapidBus, which will be upgraded to Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) over the coming years and potentially a rail-based solution over the longer term.

Surrey City Council approved the rezoning application by Crispen Development and BCG Village in late 2023, and in more recent weeks the municipal government has been considering a development variance permit.

There will be a total of 20 low-rise buildings — generally structures of five and six storeys, with minor components reaching three or four storeys.

The redevelopment will generate a total of 3,243 homes, including 161 studios, 1,622 one-bedroom units, 1,135 two-bedroom units, and 325 three-bedroom units. Residents will have access to 66,000 sq ft of indoor amenity space, including a fitness gym and indoor half basketball court.

Currently, the site has 292 mobile homes, with each household in a manufactured home paying a monthly pad rental fee to the property owner. As of 2023, the developer has reached an agreement to buy all but two of the manufactured homes, along with providing tenants with assistance in securing new housing options and coordinating moving logistics if requested. These existing residents are expected to leave the trailer park starting in late 2024 through 2028.

The redevelopment will also incorporate about 32,500 sq ft of retail/restaurant uses within the ground level of the buildings next to the intersection of King George Boulevard and 78 Avenue.

As a public benefit, there will be a childcare facility for up to 75 kids, a two-acre public park located within the centre of the site, and a 2.3 acre riparian area along the site’s eastern frontage as a buffer between the buildings and the Hunt Brook watercourse.

Surrey’s public streets will be extended through the site to create grid-like development parcels, and north-south and east-west pedestrian pathways will be established.

Two underground levels will contain 2,815 vehicle parking stalls, including 235 stalls for visitors, and 2,813 secure bike parking spaces.

The total building floor area will reach 259,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 2.6 times larger than the size of the development site after removing dedications for the new roads, public park, and riparian area. Barnett Dembek Architects is the project’s design firm.

The redevelopment is slated to reach completion in multiple phases between 2029 and 2037. Upon full completion, it is estimated the new neighbourhood will increase the area’s school enrolment by about 427 students, including 259 elementary students and 97 secondary students.