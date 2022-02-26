87-acre waterfront property in Mission listed for large-scale development

A major site on Mission’s central waterfront with the Fraser River carries the real potential to be a large-scale development site.

Goodman Commercial has newly listed an 87-acre property at 7011 Herman S. Braich Boulevard — two undeveloped parcels divided by the northern end of the Mission-Abbotsford Bridge, and just east of Mission Raceway. The property’s eastern border is framed by the CP railway, while the northern border is framed by Highway 11.

The property forms the core of the 296-acre Waterfront Revitalization Master Plan (WRMP) by the City of Mission, which calls for a wide variety of mixed uses.

WRMP calls for “innovative employment” and higher density industrial uses for most of the property, with “waterfront destination,” mixed uses, and open and green spaces located adjacent to the river. The municipality states examples of possible “waterfront destination” uses include retail, hotel, casino, or marina buildings.

This specific property benefits from a frontage of over one km of riverfront.

City Council identified the preferred land use option for the WRMP in late 2021, and it is expected to finalize the plan for implementation in Spring 2022.

The vision by the municipal government is to create a vibrant waterfront river district with retail, restaurants, office, post-secondary institution, creative and light industrial, and residential uses, along with ample new public spaces.

To the west of the property, within the WRMP, the organization that owns the 80-acre raceway envisions expanding the use of its property into a regional destination entertainment zone.

And to the east, the WRMP calls for the redevelopment of city blocks with industrial businesses into a mix of residential and commercial uses.