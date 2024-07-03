7 puck-moving defencemen Canucks can still sign in free agency

The Vancouver Canucks have had a busy free agency thus far as they added some solid pieces. They brought in two massive blueliners, Vincent Desharnais and Derek Forbort, as they continue to assemble a hulking defence corps.

While the Canucks have an intimidating bottom-four defence group, they do struggle in other areas. Several of their big blueliners are not the best at breaking the puck out, something the team had issues with last season.

For that reason, the Canucks may want to weaponize what little cap space they have left to bring in a skilled defenceman who can help the team move the puck and create offence at five-on-five.

Here are seven players who fit that description and are still left in free agency. Contract projections are provided by AFP Analytics.

1. Tyson Barrie

2023-24 stats: 41 GP, 1 G, 14 A, 15 PTS

41 GP, 1 G, 14 A, 15 PTS Age: 32

32 Handedness: Right

Right Height: 5-foot-11

5-foot-11 Weight: 197 pounds

197 pounds AFP Analytics projection: One-year, $1.75 million

Tyson Barrie is a veteran who has been a skilled offensive defenceman in the NHL for more than a decade. He has more than 500 career points from the blue line and has broken the 50-point mark three times.

The British Columbian showed that he can still contribute offensively with 15 points in half a season last year. While he has struggled to impress with a balanced all-around game in recent years, a fresh start could be exactly what Barrie needs to find his game again.

2. Oliver Kylington

2023-24 stats: 33 GP, 3 G, 5 A, 8 PTS

33 GP, 3 G, 5 A, 8 PTS Age: 27

27 Handedness: Left

Left Height: 6-foot

6-foot Weight: 183 pounds

183 pounds AFP Analytics projection: One-year, $1.18 million

Oliver Kylington is a unique free agent in that he’s missed nearly two years of action due to mental health struggles. He returned to the NHL this past season and played solidly for the Calgary Flames.

Once a promising young defenceman, Kylington is still just 27-years-old making him one of the younger free agents on the market. He had 31-points in his only fully NHL season as he showed an impressive two-way game. There are a lot of unknowns with Kylington, but that could work out in the Canucks favour if they’re bold enough to take the risk.

3. John Klingberg

2023-24 stats: 14 GP, 0 G, 5 A, 5 PTS

14 GP, 0 G, 5 A, 5 PTS Age: 31

31 Handedness: Right

Right Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 185 pounds

185 pounds AFP Analytics projection: One-year, $1.65 million

John Klingberg was once considered to be one of the league’s finest offensive defencemen. While injuries and age have caught up to him, the Canucks could buy low on a player who has shown the ability to perform in the past.

He had hip surgery in December and missed most of last season. He’s going to get much less than the $4.5 million he signed for last summer and could be a good bounce-back candidate for a team willing to offer him a chance.

4. Calen Addison

2023-24 stats: 72 GP, 1 G, 16 A, 17 PTS

72 GP, 1 G, 16 A, 17 PTS Age: 24

24 Handedness: Right

Right Height: 5-foot-11

5-foot-11 Weight: 173 pounds

173 pounds AFP Analytics projection: Two years, $1.44 million

While Calen Addison is undersized — which may scare the Canucks away — he is also only 24 years old and thus may have the most untapped potential of anyone on this list. He put up nearly 0.5 points-per-game two years ago with the Minnesota Wild.

Addison likely has just one more NHL opportunity before he finds himself on the outskirts of the league. If the Canucks are looking for the bet with the highest upside, Addison likely fits the bill.

5. Justin Schultz

2023-24 stats: 70 GP, 7 G, 19 A, 26 PTS

70 GP, 7 G, 19 A, 26 PTS Age: 33

33 Handedness: Right

Right Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 190 pounds

190 pounds AFP Analytics projection: Two years, $2.4 million

Justin Schultz is a Kelowna-born veteran defenceman who has played for quite a few teams around the NHL. He’s spent the last two years in the Pacific Division with the Seattle Kraken.

He’s projected to be the most expensive player on this list by AFP Analytics but is also a legitimate top-six defenceman. He has more than 20 points in four straight seasons, is right-handed, and has solid size.

6. Adam Boqvist

2023-24 stats: 35 GP, 1 G, 9 A, 10 PTS

35 GP, 1 G, 9 A, 10 PTS Age: 23

23 Handedness: Right

Right Height: 6-foot

6-foot Weight: 189 pounds

189 pounds AFP Analytics projection: Three years, $2.39 million

Adam Boqvist was selected with the draft pick right after the Canucks took Quinn Hughes. He hasn’t had the same success at the NHL level and was recently bought out by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He’s still just 23 years old and has 85 points in 209 career NHL games. While he doesn’t have the massive size the Canucks covet, he’s supremely skilled and could offer the team a different look in their bottom six.

7. Tony DeAngelo

2023-24 stats: 31 GP, 3 G, 8 A, 11 PTS

31 GP, 3 G, 8 A, 11 PTS Age: 28

28 Handedness: Right

Right Height: 5-foot-11

5-foot-11 Weight: 180 pounds

180 pounds AFP Analytics projection: Two years, $1.75 million

Anthony DeAngelo has shown the ability to produce points at the NHL level as a blueliner. He has two seasons with more than 50 points. However, he’s also shown that he struggles supremely in his own zone, often cancelling out any offensive benefit he provides.

DeAngelo is a controversial figure in the NHL and hasn’t been able to stick with any team for a prolonged period of time. It would be a risky signing for the Canucks, who will likely look in another direction.