7 elite forwards Canucks could target in a trade

For the first time in a while, the Vancouver Canucks are firmly buyers as the NHL trade deadline approaches. They lead the Pacific Division but could still use some help to solidify the roster for the likely upcoming playoff push.

The Canucks have pieces that they could put together to form an interesting trade package. They have mid-tier prospects, elite prospects, a decent amount of picks, and some young players who are on the cusp of being full-time NHL contributors.

While the Canucks have a deep forward group, they could use another top-six option to form a truly terrifying unit. There are some options on the trade market that would help them achieve that goal. Here are seven strong forwards the team could target in a trade.

1. Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames

2023-24 stats: 41 GP, 8 G, 18 A, 26 PTS

41 GP, 8 G, 18 A, 26 PTS Age: 29

29 Position: C

C Contract: $4.85 million through this year

Elias Lindholm is atop many people’s trade boards and is very likely to leave Calgary before deadline day. The 29-year-old scored 42 goals just two years ago and has been one of the best faceoff guys in the league this year.

Lindholm can play centre or on the wing and would give the Canucks the option to have J.T. Miller slide around the lineup. He costs less than $5 million against the cap but will be an unrestricted free agent this upcoming summer.

2. Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins

2023-24 stats: 39 GP, 18 G, 26, A, 44 PTS

39 GP, 18 G, 26, A, 44 PTS Age: 29

29 Position: LW

LW Contract: $6 million through this year

If the Canucks really want to take a swing at it, trading for Jake Guentzel would be a savvy move. The winger has scored more than 35 goals three times in his career and is besting the point-per-game mark so far this season.

It would cost a lot to get Guentzel. The Canucks would likely need to depart with one of their top prospects and more. If they really want to go all-in, then it might be worth it to acquire the scoring winger from the Pittsburgh Penguins, a team the Canucks have completed a lot of transactions with recently.

3. Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks

2023-24 stats: 39 GP, 10 G, 11 A, 21 PTS

39 GP, 10 G, 11 A, 21 PTS Age: 33

33 Position: C

C Contract: $5.825 through this year

Adam Henrique checks a lot of boxes as a versatile veteran player. The 33-year-old is a good bet to score 20 goals and was a clutch performer for the New Jersey Devils on their march to the 2012 Stanley Cup Finals as a young player.

The Ducks will be looking to recoup any young players or prospects for Henrique. If the Canucks can make the money work, they could sell off some future assets and bring in an older presence for this spring.

4. Anthony Mantha, Washington Capitals

2023-24 stats: 34 GP, 11 G, 7 A, 18 PTS

34 GP, 11 G, 7 A, 18 PTS Age: 29

29 Position: RW

RW Contract: $5.7 million through this year

Anthony Mantha can provide secondary scoring for any team in their middle six. The winger has struggled since arriving in Washington but has a few seasons above the 20-goal mark on his resume.

The cost to acquire Mantha would not be on the same level as some of the other players on this list. This means that the Canucks could still hold on to their top prospects while adding Mantha to the lineup.

5. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ottawa Senators

2023-24 stats: 34 GP, 8 G, 17 A, 25 PTS

34 GP, 8 G, 17 A, 25 PTS Age: 32

32 Position: RW

RW Contract: $5 million through this year

Things have not gone well for the Ottawa Senators this season and therefore they may be interested in selling off some of their older assets. Tarasenko was signed to a one-year contract before this season. He’s past his prime but still very talented and capable of putting up points.

6. Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks

2023-24 stats: 20 GP, 4 G, 3 A, 7 PTS

20 GP, 4 G, 3 A, 7 PTS Age: 22

22 Position: C

C Contract: $5.75 million through 2025-26

Trevor Zegras is in a much different situation than the other players on this list. He’s only 22 years old but seems to be falling out of favour in Anaheim. The centre is extremely skilled and oozes offensive potential.

The big question is if Zegras can be defensively responsible enough and play the two-way game needed to earn head coach Rick Tocchet’s trust. At such a young age, he can still learn and improve and if the Canucks see potential, he could be added to the team’s core pieces.

7. Reilly Smith, Pittsburgh Penguins

2023-24 stats: 39 GP, 8 G, 12 A, 20 PTS

39 GP, 8 G, 12 A, 20 PTS Age: 32

32 Position: RW

RW Contract: $5 million through 2024-25

Reilly Smith is another member of the Pittsburgh Penguins, a team that the Canucks front office has deep relationships with. Smith can play both wings and has a Stanley Cup ring already from his time with the Vegas Golden Knights.

He’s on pace for about 40 points this season and would help the Canucks with their middle-six scoring. Smith would also fit nicely on the second power-play unit and help in that area.