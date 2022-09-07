7-Eleven’s Name Your Price Day is returning to stores across Canada on September 14, 2022.

This means Canadians can head into their local 7-Eleven on September 14 and get a large Slurpee for whatever amount they’d like to pay.

The best part? One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to Food Banks Canada.

Keep in mind, that you can only get a size large during this promo!

Happy slurping!

7-Eleven’s Name Your Price Day 2022

When: September 14

Where: 7-Eleven locations across Canada