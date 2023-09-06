7-Eleven’s Name Your Price Day is returning to stores across Canada on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

This means Canadians can head into their local 7-Eleven on September 21 and get a large Slurpee for whatever amount they’d like to pay.

The best part? All of the proceeds will go to Food Banks Canada. Paying $1, $5, or $20? Every dollar of that will be making a difference to support Canadians in need.

“Our Slurpee Name Your Price Day event is a special one as we get to make a direct impact in the communities we operate in together with our partners at Food Banks of Canada,” said Marc Goodman, the VP & GM of 7-Eleven Canada, in a press release.

“Every time someone buys a Slurpee, it helps provide meals for a neighbour in need. Last year, we raised over $50,000, leading to more than 100,000 meals.”

“This year we hope to build on that legacy and hope customers will join us in making an even bigger impact,” Goodman added.

Keep in mind that you can only get a size large during this promo!

Happy slurping!

7-Eleven’s Name Your Price Day 2023

When: Thursday, September 21

Where: 7-Eleven locations across Canada