Humans are a lot like plants. After all, we both need water and sunlight to thrive! You’ll find plenty of natural light inside this biophilic home hidden in West Vancouver that feels like someone set up a home inside a greenhouse.

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom home with 2,794 square feet of space is listed by Royal LePage Sussex at $3,198,000. It was originally listed at $3.8M when it hit the market in May 2023. Before that, it hadn’t been on the market for more than 50 years.

The top floor is like a loft space and features an office space, bedroom, and a second living room. On the lower levels, you’ll find three large bedrooms plus the kitchen.

Called “The Bowker House,” this gem is a rare example of architecture designed by Fred Hollingsworth and Barry Downs in collaboration. When it was first built, it even appeared in Western Living magazine in the 1960s.

Today, it’s ready for its new owners who will appreciate the plentiful sunlight you find inside.

According to the listing, the home features ceilings that soar 20 feet high, providing “an abundance of open vertical space with sunlight spilling in from skylights to create a sense of unity with the outdoors.”

Windows bring in plenty of light and show off the views of Howe Sound and Black Mountain. The home itself sits on an oversized lot with plenty of trees, foliage, and gardens all around. You’ll find lots of garden spaces and outdoor decks all around the property.

Woud you want to live in a greenhouse like this?