Over 900 homes and potential hotel proposed next to Metrotown SkyTrain

Another sizeable transit-oriented development is being eyed for the area in the immediate vicinity of SkyTrain Metrotown Station.

Local developer Peterson Group has applied to the City of Burnaby to redevelop 6645-6707 Dow Avenue — the southwest corner of the intersection of Dow Avenue and Beresford Street — into three buildings, reaching six storeys, 41 storeys, and 49 storeys, with the shortest being on the southernmost parcel of the site and the tallest at the northern corner.

This redevelopment, designed by Boniface Oleksiuk Politano Architects, will replace two and three-storey rental apartment buildings constructed between 1955 and 1964.

The new six-storey south building will contain 132 secured purpose-built rental homes, including 112 non-market rental homes as one-for-one replacements of the existing rental homes, plus 12 additional non-market rental homes, four three-bedroom market rental homes, and four CMHC market median rental homes of varying sizes.

The 41-storey central tower within the middle of the site would see 100% condominium uses, containing 357 homes.

The 49-storey north tower would see mixed uses, with 413 condominium homes situated within the upper levels above the base podium.

In total, the project would generate 770 condominium homes, including 138 studios, 284 one-bedroom units, 327 two-bedroom units, and 21 three-bedroom units. Many of these units also include a den. Overall, combining both rental and condominium homes, the project provides 902 new homes across a range of housing tenures.

Rental building residents will have their own separate indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, while condominium residents in the two towers will share amenity spaces, including an expansive outdoor amenity deck on the third floor that connects both towers. Within this shared amenity level, there are also indoor amenities such as a swimming pool, fitness gym, sauna, children’s play area, and a lounge.

The north tower’s rooftop at level 49 includes an outdoor amenity space and sky lounge.

As for the north tower’s base podium, it includes almost 9,000 sq ft of retail/restaurant uses activating the frontage of Beresford Street, expanding the retail strip established by other new neighbouring developments.

Seven levels within the upper levels of the north tower’s base podium would be set aside as 113,000 sq ft of office space. However, City staff notes that the developer is seeking the option to allow for the alternative use of hotel within the office space, which would be determined at a later date.

“It is noted that due to uncertain market conditions, the applicant is proposing to maintain the flexibility to convert the proposed commercial office space in Building A to a hotel use at a later date,” reads a City staff report.

“Due to the site’s immediate proximity to the Metro Downtown neighbourhood and SkyTrain, this department is supportive of the proposed hotel use as a secondary option to the commercial office use.”

Underground levels will provide over 1,200 vehicle stalls — including 946 for strata homes, 47 for rental homes, and 248 for commercial spaces — and nearly 2,100 secured bike parking spaces.

The three buildings would carry a combined total floor area of about 871,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 7.7 times larger than the size of the land assembly of over 112,000 sq ft.