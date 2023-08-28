33-storey tower with condos and rentals coming to Metrotown SkyTrain

The Maywood neighbourhood — the area immediately south of Metropolis at Metrotown mall and SkyTrain Metrotown Station — continues to be one of the focus areas for major high-density residential developments in Burnaby’s Metrotown downtown area.

A new rezoning application by Open Form Properties calls for the redevelopment of the mid-block site of 6470-6508 Silver Avenue, located about a five-minute walk south from the transit hub, into a 33-storey condominium tower with a six-storey rental housing building.

Currently, the site is occupied by a pair of four-storey rental housing buildings constructed in the 1960s, with a combined total of 83 units.

The proposal calls for 358 condominium homes in the high-rise tower, with a unit size mix of 87 studios, 143 one-bedroom units, 95 two-bedroom units, and 33 three-bedroom units.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

The low-rise wood-frame building will have 83 one-for-one replacement secured purpose-built rental homes at below-market rates, with a unit size mix of seven studios, 55 one-bedroom units, 17 two-bedroom units, and four two-bedroom units. All of these replacement rental apartments will be offered to returning tenants or 20% below median market rates for new tenants. Strata and rental residents will have access to separate shared amenity spaces.

Altogether, the project will generate 441 homes.

“It is noted that the proposal meets the requirements of the Rental Use Zoning Policy. The development includes a diversity of housing forms and tenures in order to accommodate a range of incomes and age cohorts, as well as a generous amenity package including a variety of leisure and recreation spaces for each residential tenure,” reads a City staff report.

“The subject proposal exemplifies exceptional urban design and architectural expression related to building massing, siting, pedestrian orientation, and materiality; meeting the standard expected for development in the Maywood neighbourhood.”

Underground levels will provide 358 vehicle parking stalls for strata residents, 25 stalls for rental residents, and 36 residential visitor spaces, plus 882 secured bike parking spaces.

To encourage non-private car use, the development will provide a transit pass subsidy equivalent to a two-zone monthly pass for all rental units and 15% of the condominium units for two years, and the availability of four car-share vehicles for the complex’s residents.

The proposed total floor area is 323,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 5.4 times larger than the size of the lot.