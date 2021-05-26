Major redevelopment next to Richmond-Brighouse Station reaches milestone

Construction on a major redevelopment immediately south of SkyTrain’s Richmond-Brighouse Station and bus exchange reached a major milestone earlier this month.

The final tower of the four-tower redevelopment topped out, providing Richmond’s city centre with a new urban core.

The four towers of The Paramount at 6340 No. 3 Road create 560 homes across three 15-storey towers and 90,000 sq ft of office, retail, and restaurant space. The office space is contained within a fourth nine-storey tower, while the retail and restaurant space is spread across the ground level of the development, including the frontage facing the transit hub.

Additionally, the office tower includes a community amenity — a 19,000 sq ft, city-owned early child development hub with a capacity for about 90 children — funded by Keltic Development.

The developer has also partnered with the YWCA to set aside 27 units of affordable rental housing for single mothers and those fleeing domestic abuse. YWCA is currently in the process of raising about $6 million to cover the full costs of this affordable housing component.

The architecture of the office building particularly stands out, with an angular shifted massing and a lattice-like exterior.

The Paramount is currently scheduled for completion in 2022.

The 3.2-acre redevelopment on the footprint of a former strip mall is one of the major redevelopment projects along the No. 3 Road corridor in central Richmond, including the development of the surface parking of CF Richmond Centre into a mix of homes and retail expansion.

An enormous amount of redevelopment is slated for the corridor, capped by the 50-acre redevelopment of Lansdowne Mall.