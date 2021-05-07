Height reduction for approved Granville Bridge landmark tower

Changes have been made to the design of the second gateway tower set to rise next to the north end of Granville Street Bridge in downtown Vancouver.

A new development permit application for the landmark 601 Beach Crescent tower shows two floors have been shaved off, bringing it down from 535 ft with 55 storeys to 521 ft with 53 storeys.

But it will still be taller than the adjacent Vancouver House, the city’s first designated gateway tower for the bridge, which is 493 ft with 49 storeys.

As well, the top of the tower has been sculpted for a greater curvature of the pinnacle.

The rationale for the height decrease and rooftop design change is not immediately known.

The mixed-use tower’s purpose remains constant, with a total of 455 homes including 303 condominiums and 152 social housing units, 29,288 sq ft of ground-level retail and restaurant space, a total floor area of about 471,000 sq ft, and three levels of underground parking with 453 vehicle parking stalls and 911 bike parking spaces.

Vancouver City Council approved the rezoning application for the project in September 2020.

The tower is developed by Pinnacle International, and jointly designed by Jyom Architecture and GBL Architects.

The municipal government previously owned the development site next to the bridge.