567 more homes, including rentals, coming near Burquitlam SkyTrain

More transit-oriented residential density is eyed for the Burquitlam area, near the area’s namesake SkyTrain station.

The City of Coquitlam has received a development application to redevelop 11 single-family houses at 595-609 Westley Avenue, 639 Elmwood Street, and 600-616 Kemsley Avenue into a high-density, multi-family complex.

The site is located to the west of the intersection of Clark Road and Kemsley Avenue — near the south tunnel portal of the Millennium Line Evergreen Extension, and about a 10-minute walk from Burquitlam Station.

Local developer Rize Alliance is calling for the construction of a 38-storey condominium tower, a six-storey condominium building, and two wood-frame six-storey secured purpose-built rental housing buildings — all within the 1.78-acre land assembly.

There will be a total of 567 homes across multiple types of tenure, including 404 condominium homes, 141 market rental homes, and 22 below-market rental homes.

The condominium unit size mix is 41 studios, 184 one-bedroom units, 144 two-bedroom units, and 35 three-bedroom units.

The market rental unit size mix is 40 studios, 59 one-bedroom units, 16 two-bedroom units, and 26 three-bedroom units, while the below-market rental unit size mix is four studios, 12 one-bedroom units, five two-bedroom units, and one three-bedroom unit.

Common shared amenity spaces include 22,159 sq ft for condominiums for residents and 8,400 sq ft for rental residents.

Five underground levels will provide a total of 543 vehicle parking stalls and 373 bike parking spaces.

The total floor area would reach 451,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 5.5 times larger than the size of the land assembly. The design firms are GBL Architects and Connect Landscape Architecture.

According to the municipal government, this project is anticipated to generate $12.6 million in development cost charges, $12.1 million in density bonus revenue including $1.6 million towards the City’s Affordable Housing Reserve Fund, $2.1 million for parking reductions, $521,000 in voluntary community amenity contributions, $11,000 for the Transportation Demand Management Fund, and $194,000 in voluntary contributions to the Child Care Reserve Fund.

The City anticipates the entire complex could house as many as about 112 children, creating a demand for 30 additional childcare spaces.