Architecture & DesignDevelopmentUrbanized

567 more homes, including rentals, coming near Burquitlam SkyTrain

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
|
May 15 2023, 11:50 pm
567 more homes, including rentals, coming near Burquitlam SkyTrain
Artistic rendering of 595-609 Westley Avenue, 639 Elmwood Street, and 600-616 Kemsley Avenue, Coquitlam. (GBL Architects/Rize Alliance)

More transit-oriented residential density is eyed for the Burquitlam area, near the area’s namesake SkyTrain station.

The City of Coquitlam has received a development application to redevelop 11 single-family houses at 595-609 Westley Avenue, 639 Elmwood Street, and 600-616 Kemsley Avenue into a high-density, multi-family complex.

The site is located to the west of the intersection of Clark Road and Kemsley Avenue — near the south tunnel portal of the Millennium Line Evergreen Extension, and about a 10-minute walk from Burquitlam Station.

595-609 Westley Avenue 639 Elmwood Street 600-616 Kemsley Avenue Coquitlam Burquitlam

Site of 595-609 Westley Avenue, 639 Elmwood Street, and 600-616 Kemsley Avenue, Coquitlam. (GBL Architects/Rize Alliance)

595-609 Westley Avenue 639 Elmwood Street 600-616 Kemsley Avenue Coquitlam Burquitlam

Layout of 595-609 Westley Avenue, 639 Elmwood Street, and 600-616 Kemsley Avenue, Coquitlam. (GBL Architects/Rize Alliance)

Local developer Rize Alliance is calling for the construction of a 38-storey condominium tower, a six-storey condominium building, and two wood-frame six-storey secured purpose-built rental housing buildings — all within the 1.78-acre land assembly.

There will be a total of 567 homes across multiple types of tenure, including 404 condominium homes, 141 market rental homes, and 22 below-market rental homes.

The condominium unit size mix is 41 studios, 184 one-bedroom units, 144 two-bedroom units, and 35 three-bedroom units.

The market rental unit size mix is 40 studios, 59 one-bedroom units, 16 two-bedroom units, and 26 three-bedroom units, while the below-market rental unit size mix is four studios, 12 one-bedroom units, five two-bedroom units, and one three-bedroom unit.

595-609 Westley Avenue 639 Elmwood Street 600-616 Kemsley Avenue Coquitlam Burquitlam

Artistic rendering of 595-609 Westley Avenue, 639 Elmwood Street, and 600-616 Kemsley Avenue, Coquitlam. (GBL Architects/Rize Alliance)

595-609 Westley Avenue 639 Elmwood Street 600-616 Kemsley Avenue Coquitlam Burquitlam

Artistic rendering of 595-609 Westley Avenue, 639 Elmwood Street, and 600-616 Kemsley Avenue, Coquitlam. (GBL Architects/Rize Alliance)

595-609 Westley Avenue 639 Elmwood Street 600-616 Kemsley Avenue Coquitlam Burquitlam

Artistic rendering of 595-609 Westley Avenue, 639 Elmwood Street, and 600-616 Kemsley Avenue, Coquitlam. (GBL Architects/Rize Alliance)

Common shared amenity spaces include 22,159 sq ft for condominiums for residents and 8,400 sq ft for rental residents.

Five underground levels will provide a total of 543 vehicle parking stalls and 373 bike parking spaces.

The total floor area would reach 451,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 5.5 times larger than the size of the land assembly. The design firms are GBL Architects and Connect Landscape Architecture.

595-609 Westley Avenue 639 Elmwood Street 600-616 Kemsley Avenue Coquitlam Burquitlam

Artistic rendering of 595-609 Westley Avenue, 639 Elmwood Street, and 600-616 Kemsley Avenue, Coquitlam. (GBL Architects/Rize Alliance)

595-609 Westley Avenue 639 Elmwood Street 600-616 Kemsley Avenue Coquitlam Burquitlam

Artistic rendering of 595-609 Westley Avenue, 639 Elmwood Street, and 600-616 Kemsley Avenue, Coquitlam. (GBL Architects/Rize Alliance)

According to the municipal government, this project is anticipated to generate $12.6 million in development cost charges, $12.1 million in density bonus revenue including $1.6 million towards the City’s Affordable Housing Reserve Fund, $2.1 million for parking reductions, $521,000 in voluntary community amenity contributions, $11,000 for the Transportation Demand Management Fund, and $194,000 in voluntary contributions to the Child Care Reserve Fund.

The City anticipates the entire complex could house as many as about 112 children, creating a demand for 30 additional childcare spaces.

Kenneth ChanKenneth Chan
+ Architecture & Design
+ Development
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.