Over 2,200 homes eyed next to Burquitlam SkyTrain in Coquitlam

The proposal to build the second-largest high-density, transit-oriented development within Burquitlam, immediately adjacent to the area’s SkyTrain station, continues to be refined.

During a public meeting Monday, City of Coquitlam staff provided Coquitlam City Council with an update on their review of Morguard Investment’s rezoning application to redevelop its eight-acre Burquitlam Plaza strip mall at 552 Clarke Road.

The application was initially submitted in November 2020, and it is now expected to reach public hearing later in 2023.

There will now be a total of 2,212 homes — a slight increase from the previously stated total of 2,175 homes.

The northern half of the site is deemed to be the first phase, where there will be 1,039 secured purpose-built rental homes within three towers. The southern half will be the second phase, containing 1,173 homes, but the developer has yet to determine the housing tenure mix of this latter phase.

A total of six towers would be built — three towers for each phase — with heights ranging between 28 and 53 storeys.

About 85,000 sq ft of retail and restaurant uses will be located within the lower levels of the podium, activating the street fronts, especially Hobbis Way for its designation as the area’s new gateway pedestrian route towards the adjacent newly completed Bettie Allard YMCA community centre within Concert Properties’ residential development, which is the area’s largest project across two separate sites.

There will be on-site childcare facilities with a combined capacity for at least 114 kids, with each phase providing one facility.

The existing bus exchange next to Burquitlam Station will be upgraded with a new bus loop design, along with a transit commercial plaza with a range of amenities for passersby and area residents.

Both phases are proposed to contain nearly 2,000 vehicle parking stalls and 2,850 bike parking spaces within underground levels. The total floor area of the buildings would reach 1.86 million sq ft, providing a floor area ratio (FAR) density of a floor area that is 2.5 times larger than the size of the lot for the first phase, and 3 FAR for the second phase.

The project is expected to generate over $80 million in public benefits to the municipal government, through development cost charges, density bonus payments, community amenity contributions, funding for new parks, and revenues from the sales of two City-owned lots to achieve portions of the redevelopment scope.