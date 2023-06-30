181 rental homes coming to Granville Street near 41st Avenue in Vancouver

Artistic rendering of 5828-5850 Granville Street (left) and 6137 Granville Street (right) in Vancouver. (Yamamoto Architecture/Strand Development | BHA Architecture/Intracorp Homes)

Two separate projects on Granville Street just south of West 41st Avenue will generate a combined total of 181 secured purpose-built market rental homes.

Both projects saw their rezoning applications approved by Vancouver City Council in March 2023, and they have now just entered their respective development permit application phases.

The rezonings were previously approved under the City’s 2021-created Secured Rental Policy, which simplifies and expedites the rezoning process for secured rental housing projects up to six storeys along major streets.

Here is a breakdown of both projects:

5828-5850 Granville Street

For the site of 5828-5850 Granville Street, replacing three single-family houses, Strand Development will build a five-storey building and two three-storey townhouse buildings containing a total of 91 secured market rental homes, with a unit size mix of 35 studios, 21 one-bedroom units, 29 two-bedroom units, and six three-bedroom units.

The complex will have a total building floor area of 56,000 sq ft, along with one underground level with 44 vehicle parking stalls and 143 secured bike parking spaces. The project’s design firm is Yamamoto Architecture.

6137 Granville Street and 1522 West 4th Avenue

Slightly further to the south at the southwest corner of the intersection of West 45th Avenue and Granville Street, Intracorp Homes will redevelop two single-family houses into a five-storey building with 90 secured market rental homes.

The unit size mix is 48 studios, 10 one-bedroom units, 31 two-bedroom units, and one three-bedroom unit. The total building floor area is pegged at just over 58,000 sq ft.

One underground level will provide 37 vehicle parking stalls and 166 secured bike parking spaces.

This building at 6137 Granville Street and 1522 West 4th Avenue is designed by BHA Architecture.

Immediately to the south of the development site, the remaining lots on the block reaching to the intersection with West 47th Avenue will be redeveloped into a seniors’ care facility with 226 units. This facility’s rezoning application was also approved by City Council earlier this year.