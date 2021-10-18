Four-storey building with homes and retail coming next to Dunbar bus loop

The prominent northwest corner of the intersection of Dunbar Street and West 41st Avenue in the Vancouver Westside’s Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood could see a new four-storey, mixed-use building.

Gryphon Development has submitted a development permit application to redevelop 5659 Dunbar Street, which is currently an under-utilized property with a large surface parking lot and a 1941-built, single-storey commercial building previously occupied by Scotiabank.

This is considered a transit-oriented site, as it is immediately across from TransLink’s Dunbar bus loop and next to the R4 41st Avenue RapidBus stops. It is also next to the Save-On-Foods grocery store near the intersection’s northeast corner, and Korean grocer H Mart on the same block just to the north.

The proposal envisions a 45-ft-tall building with 25 residential units in the upper levels, with a unit mix of four one-bedroom units, 14 two-bedroom units, and seven three-bedroom units.

There would also be 10,300 sq ft of retail and restaurant space on the ground level.

Two underground levels provide 48 vehicle parking stalls and 31 secure bike parking spaces.

The building’s total floor area is about 40,000 sq ft, providing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is about 2.5 times larger than the size of the 16,400 sq ft lot. The architectural design firm is IBI Group.

Just last month, Vancouver City Council approved a rezoning application in the area for 3449-3479 West 41st Avenue — a six-storey market rental housing building replacing four single-family dwellings, just a block east of Dunbar Street. There will be a total of 114 market rental homes, including many smaller units catered for students at the University of British Columbia.