What is currently a complex of low-rise strata apartments near the northwest corner of the intersection of Oak Street and West 41st Avenue could eventually be redeveloped into high-rise residential towers with condominiums and social housing.

Landmark Premiere Properties is in the early stages of its proposal to redevelop the Shawn Oaks complex at 5505-5585 Oak Street.

Shawn Oaks is deemed to be a “Unique Site” within the City of Vancouver’s Cambie Corridor Plan, and it is currently under the enhanced rezoning process, which is one of the steps prior to the submission of a formal rezoning application.

Constructed in 1969, the 3.2-acre Shawn Oaks site currently has 72 strata apartment homes.

The proposal calls for four new buildings, including a 33-storey condominium tower, a 31-storey condominium tower, and two six-storey social housing buildings. Both towers fronting Oak Street would be connected by a six-storey base podium, while the pair of social housing buildings would be linked by a breezeway.

Existing condition:

Potential future condition:

There would be up to about 630 homes, including up to 450 strata market ownership condominiums and about 180 family-oriented social housing units, based on the project setting aside 20% of its residential floor area for social housing. The social housing component, in partnership with Affordable Housing Societies, would be dedicated to the municipal government at no cost.

The unit size mix will be outlined in the future rezoning application.

As another public benefit, a standalone one-storey building within the vast central courtyard would be used as a childcare facility for up to 37 kids, also dedicated to the City at no cost.

“The Cambie Corridor Plan contains policy for this site to be rezoned to provide diverse, affordable, and family-oriented housing options in the neighbourhood, while improving neighbourhood connections and strengthening the pedestrian experience along Oak Street. [The] new development will incorporate the existing character elements of the site, including retention of mature large trees and integration of generous on-site open space,” reads the rezoning rationale.

The total building floor area would reach roughly 556,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is four times larger than the size of the lot. Underground levels would accommodate about 600 vehicle parking stalls.

The developer is working with Acton Ostry Architects, Liveable City Planning, and Connect Landscape Architecture on advancing their application.

Immediately to the south, the 1968-built Louis Brier Home & Hospital is conducting its own enhanced rezoning process for its future redevelopment into below-market rental housing, strata market ownership condominiums, social housing, and a replacement long-term care facility. It could have three high-rise towers up to 30 storeys, plus various low- and mid-rise buildings.

Both Shawn Oaks and Louis Brier are well served by frequent bus routes along Oak Street and West 41st Avenue, including the R4 41st Avenue RapidBus. It is also a relatively short 15-minute walk from SkyTrain’s Oakridge-41st Avenue Station.

The proposal also cites the tower heights and densities of nearby projects as precedent, including Grosvenor’s Mayfair West redevelopment of the Oakridge Transit Centre bus depot, the future rental housing towers at the Jewish Community Centre of Greater Vancouver redevelopment, Oakridge Park mall, and Wesgroup Properties’ Chevron gas station redevelopment.

In May 2024, City Council approved Wesgroup Properties’ rezoning application for 25-storey and 17-storey towers with 357 rental homes and over 16,000 sq ft of retail and restaurant uses. This gas station redevelopment concept replaced a previous smaller concept.