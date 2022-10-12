Narrow building with 32 market rental homes to be built near Woodwards

A narrow building is set to be built near the northeast corner of the intersection of West Hastings Street and Abbott Street in downtown Vancouver.

Gair Williamson Architects has submitted a development permit application to replace the 1904-built, single-storey retail building at 55 West Hastings Street with a 105-ft-tall, 10-storey market rental housing building.

The lot width frontage along West Hastings Street is just 33 ft, but the first floor layout is still able to fit in a retail storefront and entrance, and the main entrance into the residential lobby. The size of the retail unit is about 1,100 sq ft.

The unit mix is 16 studio units and 16 two-bedroom units for a total of 32 secured purpose-built market rental homes. Residents will have access to the building rooftop, where there will be indoor and outdoor amenity spaces.

Given the size of the lot, no on-site vehicle parking will be provided, but there will be 74 secured bike parking spaces.

The total floor area is 26,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is six times the size of the 4,330 sq ft lot.

Records show the property changed hands in July 2021 in a deal worth $5.1 million.

This site is immediately adjacent to a surface parking at the intersection’s corner, which is set to be developed into a 10-storey building with 132 market rental homes and ground-level retail/restaurant uses. Gair Williamson Architects was also the design firm for this adjacent future development, with the address of 95 West Hastings Street.