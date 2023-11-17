257 rental homes to be built near Holdom SkyTrain station in Burnaby

A mid-rise, secured purpose-built rental housing building is slated for the eastern end of Burnaby’s Brentwood Town Centre district.

Local developer Amacon has submitted a new rezoning application to redevelop the site of 5166 Halifax Street, which is currently occupied by a 1969-built, four-storey building with 87 rental apartments.

This development site is at the northwest corner of the intersection of Springer Avenue and Ridgelawn Drive — about a 13-minute walk northwest from SkyTrain Holdom Station.

The redevelopment will produce two six-storey buildings containing a total of 257 secured purpose-built rental homes, including 126 market rental units and 131 non-market rental units. This represents an overall net gain of 170 rental homes, including a net gain of 44 non-market rental homes.

The market unit size mix is five studios, 59 one-bedroom units, 46 two-bedroom units, and 16 three-bedroom units, while the non-market unit size mix is 10 studios, 79 one-bedroom units, 54 two-bedroom units, and 15 three-bedroom units.

The west building will be dedicated to the non-market rental units, including the one-for-one replacement units, and the east building will be used for market rental units.

The size of this rental housing project is made possible by a 147,500 sq ft market residential density transfer from Amacon’s nearby future development site of 2211-2271 Rosser Avenue, where a 61-storey tower with hotel, condominium, and rental housing uses is planned. This density transfer will “support the viability of the redevelopment” of the Halifax Street site, according to City of Burnaby staff.

Both sites within the Brentwood district will see staged construction, with the 61-storey tower on Rosser Avenue reaching completion first to enable the use of its residential space as the temporary accommodations for the residents of the Halifax Street site’s existing 87 units — until their replacement units in the redevelopment are ready for tenancy.

Chris Dikeakos Architects is the design firm for both the Halifax Street and Rosser Avenue projects.

Both new buildings on the Halifax Street site will be L-shaped, which enables the creation of an internal outdoor amenity courtyard for residents.

Two-and-a-half underground levels will offer 161 vehicle parking stalls and 516 secured bike parking spaces. For the transportation demand management measures to reduce private vehicle use, Amacon will provide all units with a two-zone monthly pass for 36 months, and a car share subsidy for each unit.

The total building floor area will reach 209,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 2.5 times larger than the size of the 83,900 sq ft lot.