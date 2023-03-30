14-storey condo tower proposed near Joyce-Collingwood SkyTrain

Five single-family houses located north of SkyTrain Joyce-Collingwood Station could become a new 14-storey condominium building.

The City of Vancouver has received a new rezoning application from Gryphon Development to redevelop the mid-block land assembly of 5019-5039 Payne Street.

The proposal calls for 117 strata-titled residential units, with a unit size mix of 76 studios or one-bedroom units, 37 two-bedroom units, and four units with at least three bedrooms.

Designed by Opulence Architecture, this tower will have a postmodernism style that sets it apart from the area’s contemporary architecture style of towers.

“At the street level, the facade is articulated by a series of colonnade from balconies. The columns reflect similar street level entry porch treatments on existing context. The podium mass extends past the tower on the south side to provide outdoor amenity area for the residents at podium roof. Exterior building materials include glass, concrete, metal panel, and stone pattern panel to create an iconic architectural expression,” reads the architect’s design rationale.

“We believe the proposal will not only enhance this vibrant neighbourhood at the scale of the pedestrian but also at the large of urban context, as well as promote the transit-oriented densification the city aims to achieve.”

Two underground levels will accommodate 79 vehicle parking stalls and 211 secured bike parking spaces.

The total floor area will reach about 79,000 sq ft, creating a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 4.5 times larger than the size of the 17,500 sq ft lot.

With a building height of 140 ft and its selected residential uses, the proposal aligns with the City’s Joyce-Collingwood Precinct Plan.